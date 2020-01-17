Kartik Aaryan Says He Had A Crush On Sara Ali Khan Since The First Time He Saw Her On TV

The speculations of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan being in a relationship started after she had confessed that she likes him on Koffee With Karan 6. After this, Ranveer Singh turned into a love cupid and was the one who brought the stars together.

But on January 16, 2020, at the trailer launch of the duo’s upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan confessed his first reaction after seeing Sara Ali Khan on the first time in life. The confession was made after Kartik was asked about his rumoured romance with Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan on his love for Sara Ali Khan

While answering the question at the Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan hilarious expressed that with that question, the people have put Sara in an awkward position. Then Kartik answered by saying that he had a crush on Sara from the very moment Sara came out on national TV. He added that since then, he has been shying away from it. Kartik also said that he doesn't know what to say and the man who asked the question should tell him what to answer. Kartik also added that when Sara opened up about it on the TV, he was the one who was struck. Kartik sang a line from SRK’s film which went likes this “Tu haan kar ya na kar tu hai meri Sara”.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in the film Love Aaj Kal. The movie is a similar story to the 2009 Imtiaz Ali movie Love Aaj Kal. In the trailer, we can see how the film will be similar to the first one. We also saw the same songs from the first film make a comeback in the trailer of the second film. The movie will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

