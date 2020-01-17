The Debate
Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Has Fans Call It "too Good To Miss"

Bollywood News

Love Aaj Kal trailer was released earlier today. In the trailer, we can see the lead of the film Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Here is how fans reacted to it

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal is out. The trailer released on January 16, 2020, and has over 30k views in just a few hours. This movie is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal. In the 2010 film, we saw Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

The second version of this film will also be directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the trailer, we can see how the film will be similar to the first one. We also saw the same songs from the first film make a comeback in the trailer of the second film. This film will be releasing on February 14, 2020. Here are a few fans are reacting to the trailer of the film.

Fan react to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer:

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

 

 

