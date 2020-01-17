Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Has Fans Call It "too Good To Miss"

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal is out. The trailer released on January 16, 2020, and has over 30k views in just a few hours. This movie is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal. In the 2010 film, we saw Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

The second version of this film will also be directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the trailer, we can see how the film will be similar to the first one. We also saw the same songs from the first film make a comeback in the trailer of the second film. This film will be releasing on February 14, 2020. Here are a few fans are reacting to the trailer of the film.

Fan react to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer:

Average trailer but film will be a Hit. #LoveAajKal https://t.co/2UTcxTzGlf — Mahir (@sultani_tiger) January 17, 2020

Again same wine in new bottle from Imtiaz Nolan. But How good is Sara. What a star! 🔥🔥 #LoveAajKalhttps://t.co/KkkTaeZ63I — harsh. (@Harsh1904MJ) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal #ImtiazAli

Only this man can understand the travel of love at any time and the situation he creates let it be jab we met, Rockstar, love aaj kal

Time is the emotions as we move on

He is back with another bang🔥#karthikaaryan 🤙😎https://t.co/7hwAVrn4lk — disco raja 🤙🤙 (@janasenanisurya) January 17, 2020

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

