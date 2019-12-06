Kartik Aaryan Says He Is "proud Of All His Films"; Justifies His Script Selection

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his script selection and his role in the upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to a report by a media portal, the actor does not feel that his upcoming film is misogynistic on any level. He also spoke about how he is just trying to make it big in the industry and that he is proud of all his work.

Kartik Aaryan justifies his script selection?

Kartik Aaryan has been often called out for his script selection as most fans and critics believe that many of his films are sexist. Most people justify this opinion with the actor’s monologues from films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, actor Kartik Aaryan spoke about his impression among the viewers. He said that he has worked in a number of women-centric films like Aksha Vani, Kaanchi, and a short film titled Silvat. However, all his work has been highlighted from films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the two parts of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

He said that this is why people feel that he is a troublemaker. He also spoke about the character Abhinav Tyagi from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh and about the representation of women in it. According to him, the film is not sexist in any way and represents the two female characters, played by Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, as strong and opinionated characters.

Kartik Aaryan spoke about how he feels his films are content driven and are loved by the audiences. According to him, Lukka Chuppi spoke about the unusual topic of live-in relationships in a small town, while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was progressive in terms of bromance. He said that both these films earned 100 crores at the box office. He also mentioned that he is just someone trying to make it big in the industry and he is proud of his films and believes that he is doing the right kind of work. He said that this is the best phase of his life.

Kartik Aaryan’s film hits the theatre

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film has been receiving good reviews from the audience. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has also contributed to the story. The film stars actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

