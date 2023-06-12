Satyaprem Ki Katha Star Kartik Aaryan Shares Why Love Stories Are Trickier Than Comedy

Kartik Aaryan will feature in the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Known for his boy-next-door charm, he believes that the love for romantic movies in the audience is still alive. The actor said that his latest aims to deliver something authentic and relatable.

Kartik expressed his views on romantic movies, saying, "I think the love and craze for romantic movies is still alive. Bollywood has alway been known for its iconic romantic films, but I guess they’re trickier than even comedy. Today, the definition of love has changed, even though the emotion remains the same."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star acknowledged that while the genre may be challenging, he ensured that his romantic movies have something real for the audience that they can connect with. He wants viewers to relate their own relationships with the stories portrayed on screen.

One of his previous film, Luka Chuppi, showcased him as a small town lover boy dealing with the complexities of a live-in relationship. With Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik will look to bring something new while keeping the romance angle alive.

Exploring love and self-discovery in Satyaprem Ki Katha

(Satya Prem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theater on 29th June | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Satya Prem Ki Katha revolves around the lives of Sattu (Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (Kiara Advani), two extraordinary individuals whose paths unexpectedly cross. The film will look to depict the nuances of love, passion, and self-discovery in the modern world. Kartik is committed to choosing films that offer realism and relatability, allowing viewers to reflect on their own relationships.

In addition to Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is set to release on June 29, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 and an untitled project by Kabir Khan. Fans eagerly wait to witness Kartik's performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, anticipating another memorable and heartfelt portrayal of romantic hero on the silver screen.