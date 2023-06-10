SatyaPrem Ki Katha's New Song Aaj Ke Baad Is A Romantic Melody

SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s new song Aaj Ke Baad delivers a mesmerizing visual treat, accompanied by the soulful voices of Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar. The music video captures the enchanting wedding ceremony of the film protagonists, Kartik Aaryan as SatyaPrem and Kiara Advani as Katha, in an extravagant set.

The two-minute-forty-second long video showcases the couple participating in various wedding rituals such as engagement, Haldi ceremony, and garland exchange, Kartik’s SatyaPrem is depicted as joyous and energetic. Meanwhile, Kiara's Katha wears a melancholic expression throughout the video, creating a compelling contrast. Sharing the song update on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Aankhay naam hai, khushiya bhi sang hai.”

One of the highlights of the video is the chemistry between Kartik and Kiara, which is evident during the garland exchange scene. SatyaPrem’s bewildered expression upon seeing Katha’s sadness piques the curiosity of the audience, leaving them wondering about the reason behind her sorrow.

The song succeeds in immersing viewers in the grandeur of the wedding, with breathtaking locations and the stunning attire of the bride and groom. Both Kartik and Kiara look resplendent in their white wedding outfits, perfectly complementing each other. However, it is the emotional moment when SatyaPrem witnesses Katha bidding farewell to her parents, signifying the beginning of their new life together, that truly tugs at the heartstrings. This scene showcases the acting prowess of both Kartik and Kiara, adding depth to their characters.

More about the musical drama

(SatyaPrem Ki Katha to hit the silver screen on 29 June | Image: Kiara Advani /Twitter)

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora, revolves around the love story of SatyaPrem and Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also features talented actors like Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Shikha Talsania. The film is set to release on June 29, and based on the captivating visuals and intriguing storyline hinted at in the music video, audiences can expect an engaging and emotional cinematic experience.