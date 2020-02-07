Priyanka-Nick, Saif-Kareena's Dreamy Proposal Stories Will Melt Your Heart

Propose day is the second day of the Valentines week and it falls on February 8 every year. On this Propose Day, let's take a look at the power couples of Bollywood whose love stories will melt your heart. Be it Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan or Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone — they have had amazing journeys over the years. These couples have always given their fans relationship goals.

Here are some of the best proposal stories of Bollywood celebrities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka met Nick for the very first time at the MET Gala in the 2017. This was the time when sparks flew and the two started dating soon. Just like their wedding, the proposal was also a grand and dreamy affair. Nick Jonas took Priyanka Chopra to an island of Crete in Greece and just a day before her birthday in 2018, Nick got down on his knees and proposed to Priyanka.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are known to be the royal couple of Bollywood. They are also known as the Nawab and Begum of Pataudi. Reportedly, their love story began when Saif confessed his feelings to Kareena on the sets of Tashan. According to reports, Saif proposed to Kareena twice. The first time, Kareena was not too sure about him which is why she turned down the proposal. But when Saif proposed to her second time in Paris, he got a 'yes' from Kareena.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer got married in the year 2018, but the dating rumours were doing the rounds since their first film together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Ranveer Singh admitted that he had proposed to her several times. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were dating for over six years before they tied the knot.

