Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer On His Insta, Praises Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is making headlines right after the trailer of his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman released. The actor who is currently gearing up for his upcoming period drama film next to Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has managed to grab everyone's attention with his versatile acting.

His fans have been praising his role in both his movies that have been lined up.

Also Read: Melissa McCarthy To Collaborate With Nicole Kidman For 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Also Read: Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

Not just the fans, but also actors from the industry are appreciating Saif Ali Khan after the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman. The 49-year-old actor, after playing a Rajput in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be seen essaying the role of a casanova kind of person in his upcoming film. Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to praise Saif Ali Khan's film.

Soon after the trailer was released, Kartik Aaryan, on his Instagram story shared the poster of the film. Kartik Aaryan captioned it as "Loved the Trailer. All the best to the whole team".

Kartik who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was rumoured to be in a relationship with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. But according to sources, the duo had parted ways due to unknown reasons.

Poster shared by Kartik Aaryan

On social media, Kartik Aaryan sharing the trailer of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie has grabbed everyone's attention. The rumours regarding the linkups are still doing rounds on the internet.

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be next seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal 2. The fans are waiting to see the new pair Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the screens. The film is scheduled to release on Valentines Day 2020.

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has got the audience excited because of the funny dialogues and a fun storyline. The film will also mark the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood. Jawaani Jaaneman also featured Tabu in the leading role. The film will hit the silver screens on January 31 this year.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Also Read: 'Soorarai Pottru' Teaser: Suriya Sivakumar Is Back In His Fiery Avatar; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.