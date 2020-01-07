Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and was hosted by Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais was seen hosting the prominent award function for the fifth time. Ricky also warned the audience how he was going to be mean as ever and also stated that they were just his jokes. His jokes gave the viewers some of the best moments of the show this year. The one thing that caught everyone's attention was some of the celebrities who missed this prominent award show.

Know who they are

Angelina Jolie

The Maleficent actor was noticeably absent from the Golden Globes and fans assumed that she had better plans. Earlier that afternoon, the actor was spotted by paparazzi walking two of her pet dogs in Los Angeles on Sunday. Angelina Jolie was joined by her youngest daughter Vivienne who is 11. Angelina Jolie took one of the large dogs and it was a case of the dog walking the owner as the actor was pulled along the road by the leash. Vivienne seemed to have a better hold of their second dog who was still a little eager.

Christian Bale

The popular British actor was nominated for his performance in the drama film Ford V Ferrari. The same marked his fifth Golden Globe nomination. According to sources, Christian Bale could not be present for the award function as he caught flu during a recent vacation overseas. That is the reason why the actor was not able to fly to the ceremony.

Octavia Spencer

Considering that she was nominated for several Golden Globes in the past and also won in 2012 for her performance in The Help, the actor's absence was immediately noticed. She took to her Instagram account to let her fans know why she could not be present. In the picture, Octavia was wearing a wig which she planned to wear for the ceremony. She captioned the picture saying that she could not be there because she was congested and coughing.

