'Soorarai Pottru' Teaser: Suriya Sivakumar Is Back In His Fiery Avatar; Watch

The makers of Soorarai Pottru have dropped the teaser of the film. The viewers loved the teaser and also said that it looks mindblowing. The film features Suriya, Aparna Blamurali and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. In the film, Suriya will be seen essaying the role of Nedumaran Rajangam who will be seen as an angry young pilot. The young pilot fights against all odds in order to start his own airline company. The Singam actor has shown his rage and anger in the teaser and the fans are sure that the movie will be superhit, and add another feather to Suriya's cap.

Watch the teaser here:

Soorarai Pottru will mark the very first collaboration of Suriya with director Sudha Kongara. There were speculations regarding the movie being a biopic of Captain GR Gopinath who was the founder of Air Deccan. However, Suriya, in an interview with a media publication clarified that the film is not his biopic but it is inspired by some events in his life. Tamil and Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali has also been roped in the film. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Soorarai Pottru is co-produced by Guneet Monga who has bankrolled popular films like Lunchbox, Masaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur etc.

The music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar which marks his first collaboration with Suriya. Some time back, GV revealed that the album for the film had already been completed and has turned out to be very well. The movie is produced under the banner of production company 2D Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in the Summer of 2020.

