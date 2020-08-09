Kartik Aaryan Shares A Goofy Picture, Expresses Desire To Make His Hairstyle Look Patent

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood’s ace actor Kartik Aaryan was among the actors who left no stone unturned to interact with his fans with his goofy posts on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is quite often sharing pictures and videos of his lockdown shenanigans at home with sister and mother. Recently, the actor who has been giving major hairstyle goals amid the coronavirus lockdown shared another hilarious look on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan shares goofy picture

Apart from sharing the nerdy hilarious looks, the actor asked his fans to inquire whether he can get his hairstyle patent. Kartik ended his post with #HairlikeKartikAaryan2.0. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was the first one to leave his comment under the post and wrote, “super bro.” Several other fans of the actor who were inspired by the looks of Kartik chimed in the comment section by giving their takes on the same. One of the users compared his hairstyle with the film John Wick. Another user wrote that nobody has better hair than the actor Kartik Aaryan. A third follower commented and called his looks as “koki special.” A fourth user wrote that this hairstyle is Koki special and it’s already paten against his name.

Earlier, the actor posted a picture of himself having breakfast in a suit and asked his fans what did they have today. While this invited a ton of comments, here are the top three which grabbed the attention. Even Kartik could not keep himself from replying to these fans.

On Kartik Aaryan's 'Breakfast in suit' post, many fans posted hilarious comments. However, there were three that even grabbed the attention of the star and it seems he could not stop himself from replying back to these. One fan hailed Kartik's quirky comment and to this, he replied, "Oscar should start a Best Caption category" invariably suggesting his name be in it. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Love Aajkal 2 will next in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Vaibhav Chaudhary.

(Image credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

