Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why His Mother Feels He Should Get Married

If there is anything that has entertained fans about actor Kartik Aaryan during the lockdown was his funny banters with his mother and her cameos in his social media posts. The recent episode of Kartik’s chat show Koki Poochega where he invited a psychiatrist to talk about mental health, was a hit among fans because of the mother-son dynamic. During the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor’s interaction with the psychiatrist, the actor revealed the reason behind his mother's urge to see him married.

Kartik Aaryan's shares excerpts about his mother

Kartik Aaryan dropped the new episode of Koki Poochega on July 22 night where he highlighted an important topic about mental health while interviewing psychiatrist Dr. Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. The actor spoke about mental illness and how it can be treated. Kartik uploaded the video of the episode on Instagram where the expert can be seen addressing the issue of anxiety or mood swings.

Meanwhile, the actor tries to lighten the mood and the conversation with his humorous punches in between. He told the doctor that his mother’s solution to all his problems is right. The actor says that whenever e is angry, his mother tells him that he should get married and according to her this is the best solution to control the actor’s anger. On hearing the problem of the actor, Geetha Jayaram scoffs at the question and said in the clip that due to some reasons, every Indian has this mindset that getting married is the solution to every problem in life.

The actor’s latest episode is being praised by netizens on social media as it talks about an important issue which many are suffering these days. The video ended with Dr. Geetha explaining that depression is something that needs to be talked about normally, the same as people talk about their other problems. The actor was supposed to release the episode on July 20, but due to some reasons, the actor could not meet his deadline. Kartik even shared an apology with his fans on Instagram. He shared his picture with folding hands and confessed that he had dozed off the previous evening and hence could not upload the episode. Going by the post, the actor wrote that the fresh episode will be uploaded on July 21. (Image credit: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

