Kartik Aaryan's Unkempt Look In Latest Pic Makes Fans Go Gaga; Check Out

On January 18, 2021, Kartik Aryan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture of himself. In the picture, Kartik flaunted his unkempt look as he clicked the picture. The new look comes as the actor gears up for his upcoming thriller film Dhamaka. The film went on floors in December 2020.

Fans cannot stop drooling over Kartik Aaryan's hair

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Posts Stunning Monochrome Picture, Fan Calls Him "John Wick"

In the picture, Kartik can be seen in a serious look as he also flaunts his messy hair and beard. While sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, “Now say you are a bird!! If you are a bird I am a bird too” with a shining star emoticon. As soon as the picture was uploaded, his fans went gaga over his new look, as seen in the comments on the post.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Shows His Version Of 'inner Peace' And There's A Woman In It; See Pic

A fan commented, “We all are birds like you then” with a monkey face, laughing face emoticons and a red shining heart. Another one wrote, “You are so hot” with a fire emoticon. A user commented, “Those intense eyes” with a heart. Another user wrote, “The shine in ur eyes is same as SUNSHINE” with several shining stars and a red heart. A netizen commented, “Yes, I’m a bird” with a butterfly emoticon and a pair of red hearts.

Kartik Aryan is currently making headlines for his upcoming thriller drama Dhamaka which is directed by Ram Madhvani. The actor will be trying the thriller genre for the first time and will be seen playing the role of a journalist who is on a journey to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor, on December 3, 2021, shared a picture of himself posing amidst a splash of water.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Pictures From His First Shoot Of The Year; See

Kartik captioned the picture as, “Mooh haath dhoke ‘#Dhamaka suru karte hai Agle Hafte se (Washing our hands and face, we begin shoot for Dhamaka)”. In the picture, Kartik flaunted his beard and struck the pose with perfection. Many of his fans couldn’t stop drooling over his look and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. They also showed their excitement for his new project. Tony Kakkar too dropped several fire emoticons and Manish Malhotra wrote, “Uffff Uffff Uffff”. A fan commented, “Congratulations!! Dhamakedaar Dhamaka karo!!”.

Image Source: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Drops A Shirtless Pic & Strikes An Intense Pose; Says 'mirror Never Lies'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.