Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' team have quirky way to share release date, post still

It seems producers have decided to finally release their films after uncertainty over theatrical releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last few days have been dominated with official announcements from the makers of many much-awaited films. The latest to join the list is Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will hit the screens on November 19.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a quirky way to announce the release date of the comedy-horror movie. The lead actor Kartik Aaryan, director Anees Bazmee, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani were were all seen with skulls in their hands. Along with the photo, they also released a still of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor in his look of a godman with a skull in his hand.

The makers termed their movie as an 'edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller‘ to share that the movie was hitting the screens on November 19 to 'spook you.'

The release is over a year later than the initial scheduled release of July 31, 2020. The entire film release calendar had been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The movie also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev are among the other members of the cast.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the much-popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The Priyadarshan-directorial that released in 2007 was a remake of 1993 Malayalam psychological comedy thriller Manichitrathazhu.

The movie had been announced in August 2019. Sharing a snap, Kartik had written ‘Ghostbuster is all set to enter’ along with lines of the hit track from the movie Hare Ram Hare Ram.

Kartik and Kiara had shared posts from the shooting at the start of 2020. That time it was underway in Lucknow.

Anees Bazmee had stated in December last year that he sought to complete the shooting by February-March. He said the movie was to be shot in Lucknow and Mumbai.,

Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 will be the next major release after Akshay’s Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey that has booked the Diwali weekend on November 4.

