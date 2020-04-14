Kartik Aaryan Shares Important Message About Risk Of Self-medication For COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors who is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the outbreak of the Coronavirus. From requesting the citizens to stay indoors during the nationwide lockdown to interviewing India's first COVID-19 survivor, Kartik Aaryan has taken many initiatives to educate his fans and followers about the COVID-19. Recently when the rumours started floating that HydroxyChloroquine can cure COVID-19, Kartik Aaryan again came forward to clear the air.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a slideshow on his social media feed with an important message associated with self-medication for Coronavirus. He reposted a post shared by the first guest of his talk show Koki Poochega. In her post, Sumiti Singh urged people to follow the advice of their doctor and not to fall for the cures available online. Instagramming the message picture, the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote a caption that read, 'Very Important Msg !! / Self Medication especially HydroxyChloroquine can be very very Risky !! / People have lost their lives due to self medication. / Lets be Responsible and well Informed'.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post below:

Taking his talk show series further, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gearing up to interview Dr Meemansa Buch. The actor is updating his fan and followers about the progress and editing of the second episode. Koki Poochega's second episode was supposed to come out on YouTube on April 13, 2020. The 29-year-old actor apologised for delaying the release of the second episode. In the story session, he shared a photo in which he was editing the second episode and the song Yaaro Maaf Karna was playing in the background.

