Kartik Aaryan Shows Excitement As He Is All Set To Bid Goodbye To The Year 2020; See Post

Kartik Aaryan can’t hold his excitement as the ongoing year finally comes to an end. The actor took to his Instagram yesterday on December 28, 2020, to share with his fans a happy picture while his caption explained how the end of 2020 is making him happy. Take a look at the picture and know what the fans have to say.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to bid adieu to 2020

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram yesterday on December 28, 2020, to share a fun picture of him and the actor’s happiness could be felt through the picture. He is elated as this year, which was full of unfortunate events, comes to an end. The actor was all smiles in the post. He wore a graphic print yellow t-shirt under a denim jacket, with messy hair and beard.

For caption he wrote, “Finally 2020 is about to go”. The post has been liked over 674k times by the actor’s fans and followers and they have also showered love in the comments. Here are some of the comments on the post.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

He was recently seen in Milind Gaba’s music video Nachunga Aise. This animated music video was created by Om Raut, and Kartik Aaryan played the role of Arya. The video was produced by Tseries, with music by Music MG and lyrics by Asli Gold. The actor has also begun shooting for Dhamaka in early December, after a long break due to the ongoing COVID conditions.

The movie was announced on the actor’s birthday, November 22, 2020. The actor will be seen playing the character named Arjun Pathak in the movie and shared the first look on his Instagram feed. The film is being shot at Mumbai with RSVP movies and Ram Madhvani Films producing it. Madhvani is also directing the project and the movie will hit theatres in 2021.

