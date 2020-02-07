Kartik Aaryan Parts Fans To Make Way For Sara Ali Khan; Netizens Say 'boyfriend Goals'

With the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali only a few days away, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been on a promotional spree across different cities in the country. At their recent outing at Ahmedabad, the excited fans mobbed around the actors to catch a glimpse and interact with them. In a video that surfaced online and has gone viral, Kartik Aaryan can be seen protecting his co-star Sara Ali Khan, who is also rumored to be his ladylove.

The Luka Chuppi actor can be seen closely following Sara and ensuring that she gets to her car safely. Kartik Aaryan's act has been defined as netizens as 'boyfriend goals' by looking at the way in which he shielded his alleged girlfriend from the swarm of fans. The fresh pairing of these young actors has created ripples ever since Sara Ali Khan confessed to a crush on Kartik Aaryan on a chat show that aired on national television.

Not just once, but Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have time and again won the hearts of the audience with their lovable chemistry. Be it with some funny revelation on the awards shows or their regular outings in the city, the two have set couple goals for fans. And even though they haven't opened up about their relationship, fans in huge numbers question about their bond on social media.

In fact, at the same outing, the duo was seen holding hands as they made their way to their car. The video showed the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor busy on his phone while Sara could be seen waving to her fans.

Love Aaj Kal

While the trailer and songs from the film have been receiving a good response from the audience, the duo who are popularly known as 'Sartik' is all set to entertain the audience this Valentine's Day. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 14 February 2020.

