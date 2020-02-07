Kartik Aaryan And Arushi Sharma Show Us How 'Nibba Nibbi Try To Pose'; See Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to his social media handle, Instagram and shared a video with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Arushi Sharma. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Raghu in the part of the movie that depicts love in the 90s and his co-star Arushi plays Leena. The fellow actors are seen posing for pictures in the video shared by Kartik Aaryan. Check out the video here.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma are seen sitting on a chair as they pose for the lens. Arushi reposted the video shared by Kartik and she revealed that the actors were posing for Udaipur's paparazzi. Giving it a very filmy twist, Arushi captioned the picture saying, ‘This is how Raghu & Leena posed for Udaipur's paparazzi in the 90's.’ (sic) in the video, a photo-bomber is seen posing with them in the background, however, he leaves soon, leaving the actors confused.

While Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a shirt with hues of blue, he completes the look with a pair of denim and a pair of brown coloured footwear. Arushi Sharma is seen sporting a simple skin and white coloured striped kurta, a pair of white coloured leggings and a blue coloured dupatta. She had her hair tied back and she wore a pair of brown coloured footwear.

About Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kalis set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, which is only a week away. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan along with Arushi Sharma.

