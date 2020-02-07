Kartik Aaryan Hugging Sara Ali Khan Has Netizens Swooning Over Their PDA; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The trailer for the film is available to watch online, and fans seem to adore the two young actors as a couple on screen.

Recently, a fan club dedicated to Kartik Aaryan shared a cute video that showed the two Love Aaj Kal co-stars hugging each other. The video looks to be from the sets of the movie and has taken the internet swooning over Kartik and Sara's PDA on the sets. The internet cannot get enough of their chemistry from this video.

Internet left awestruck with cute 'Sartik' video

The video below is shared by a fan club and shows Kartik adorably hugging and kissing the forehead of his Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara. Fans of the two actors immediately fell in love with the cute video and appreciated the chemistry between the two. According to fans, Kartik and Sara's cute video is just another level of PDA and they are loving it.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's 'secret' Selfie With A Fan, See Pic

Many of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's fans already convinced that the two actors are dating each other. The Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been seen together several times, due to which many of their fans are pretty convinced that the two are in a romantic relationship. However, neither Kartik nor Sara, have spoken about it or slammed the dating rumours. The two have instead been mostly tight-lipped about it.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Thank 'cupid' Ranveer Singh For Bringing Them Closer

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

Their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, is set to release on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the leads and is a remake of the original that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is also set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will release in July 2020.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Groove To 'Haan Main Galat' In Jaipur, See Pics

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.