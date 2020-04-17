Kartik Aaryan Sneaks Into 'Love Aaj Kal' Director Imtiaz Ali's Live Chat, Sends Fun Texts

Kartik Aaryan very well keeps himself updated about all the Bollywood gossips on social media. When the actor came to know that his Love Aaj Kal director- Imtiaz Ali has come live on Instagram for a fun-chat, he immediately tried to squeeze in by sending fun-messages in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan interrupts Imtiaz Ali's live chat

As soon as Kartik Aaryan noticed Imtiaz Ali was live, he gushed to drop his comments in the chat session. The actor kept insisting to add him to the chat, but Jitesh Pillai and Imtiaz Ali did not know how to tackle their notifications. The duo pulled out all the stops, but in vain. Imtiaz Ali was bursting into segments of laughter on seeing Kartik Aaryan's enthusiasm to be part of the conversation. Check out how the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor interrupted his Love Aaj Kal director's chat by dropping in fun comments.

Also Read | Right From His 1st Instagram Photo, Kartik Aaryan’s Throwback Pics Will Leave You Stunned!

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Said 'I Loved It' After Watching Filhaal's New Version, Says Nupur Sanon

When Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were shooting for Love Aaj Kal with Imtiaz Ali, the duo kept sharing snippets of their clips and photographs on social media, showcasing their fun-bond with the director. The teams' off-screen camaraderie had set the internet talking, every now and then.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Songs That Hit The Right Chord; 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', 'Dilbara' & More

After Imtiaz Ali signed off from the session, Kartik Aaryan came live to talk to his friends. He also gave a step by step explanation to the renowned journalist on how to add a third person on the chat. When Kartik was quizzed about his daily routine and questioned as to when will he shave off his stubbly grizzled beard, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed he will not shave off until the lockdown comes to an end. He also involved in a short and crisp greet-meet with his fans who said 'hello' to him. Many also got a glimpse of the cute photo frames hooked up on his wall. Check it out here.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals the advice he had for Sara after debacle of 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.