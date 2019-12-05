Kartik Aaryan Spilled The Beans About What He Wants In A Relationship; Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan, in an interview with a media portal, recently revealed what he thinks the most important thing in a relationship is. During his interview, Kartik also talked about his career trajectory and his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Read on to know more about this interview.

Kartik Aaryan talks about relationships and his career

Kartik Aaryan and his co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been busy promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is set to release on December 6. In an interview with a media portal, Kartik Aaryan talked about his career trajectory in Bollywood and also spilled the beans about his take on relationships.

In the interview, Kartik was asked to define a relationship. Kartik Aaryan answered this question by stating that he thinks one needs to be happy in a relationship. People should have enough time for each other. He further added that the most important thing for any relationship to work is honesty and being honest with one another. In an interview with another media portal back in May, Kartik had also revealed that he wants to find true love and he believes in the concept of marriage. He reportedly really hopes that he finds someone.

As this recent interview progressed, Kartik Aaryan talked about how things have changed in his career. He stated that everyone has seen his struggle and he is now happy the way his life is going. He continued by stating that he does not get much time with his family and friends as he used to get two years ago. He also recalled that there was a time when he delivered box-office hits but he did not become a household name. Kartik Aaryan also said that Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety changed things for him. Producers trust him now. He also noted that Luka Chhupi got him the much-needed validation, which was important for him.

