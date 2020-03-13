Kartik Aaryan Posts BTS From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets, Sports A Mask Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Amidst this pandemic, Kartik Aaryan shared a video from the Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 sets in Lucknow. In this Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan also gave his fans a glimpse of the set of this upcoming film. The Love Aaj Kal actor urged fans to stay safe to avoid contracting the virus.

Kartik Aaryan spreads awareness from ‘Bhool…2’ sets

Coronavirus has created tremendous panic across the globe. The global entertainment industry has come to a standstill amidst the recently announced pandemic. Recently, Kartik Aaryan joined the league of actors who are spreading awareness regarding the deadly virus.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In this video, Kartik is sporting a mask to protect himself from Coronavirus. The actor then turned the camera towards the Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 crew.

In Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram video all the crew members are sporting masks as a precautionary measure. Kartik also talked about the pandemic in his caption. He wrote, “Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough. #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa”

A few days back Kartik Aaryan talked about Coronavirus even in his birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor. For those of you who are not aware of this, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan in his birthday post was also spreading awareness about the pandemic as he and Janhvi posed for the picture by covering their faces with their hands. Check out the post here.

