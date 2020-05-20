Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Now Deleted Video After Being Accused Of Misogyny

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently making the headlines for one of his videos. He had uploaded a video on his Instagram account and he was facing a lot of backlash from the netizens for it. Kartik Aaryan was bashed by netizens for promoting domestic violence and being misogynistic. He had deleted the video after facing such backlash.

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the video, addressing how it was believed to promote domestic violence. He explained that if the accusations on the video had been true his mother and sister too would have objected on it. Kartik Aaryan’s sister and mother had watched the video before he uploaded it.

Talking about the whole controversy surrounding his video he said that things are sometimes blown out of proportion. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said that after he deleted the video, a lot of people asked him why did he delete it. He also said that there are two sides to everything and that he was not promoting anything misogynistic as people were claiming online.

Kartik Aaryan said that the video hurt some people’s sentiments and therefore deleted it. He said that he knows it and that is why he decided to delete it. He felt that if someone is even slightly hurt by something like this, he should delete it and not get into it and that is what he did.

After he posted the video on his social media a lot of netizens slammed him for the content. Singer Sona Mohapatra also criticised the actor for uploading a video like this. She had shared a post in which she voiced her opinion on the video without naming Kartik Aaryan.

In her post, she had mentioned how Kartik Aaryan’s entire career is built on misogynistic movies. Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s video, Sona Mohapatra had also said that it was not funny but ridiculous.

Kartik Aaryan’s video

Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?

In the now-deleted video of Kartik Aaryan, he is seen throwing her sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis. The video starts with him sitting and taking a bite out of rotis made by his sister. He then makes faces and throws his sister out of the balcony in the video.

