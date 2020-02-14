When Kartik Aaryan Was A Fan Boy Just Like All Of Us, See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his back-to-back blockbuster films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu and Luka Chuppi and is one of the finest young actors Bollywood has currently. The 29-year-old actor's latest film, Love Aajkal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan, just hit the theatres today. Kartik Aaryan's journey of becoming an actor has been remarkable and nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Coming from a completely non-filmy background, Kartik Aaryan has had a few fan-boy moments in Bollywood. Take a look at the times when Kartik Aaryan met his favourite Bollywood actors.

Image Credit: @kartikaaryan Instagram

Times when Kartik Aaryan had a fanboy moment

Amitabh Bachchan

It was a dream come true for Kartik Aaryan when he got the opportunity to meet his idol, Amitabh Bachchan. On the sets of an advertisement shoot, Kartik Aaryan's long-standing dream came true, when he met the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also got himself an autograph on the Coolie film's poster. A video of the same was shared on social media.

Akshay Kumar

Another actor whom Kartik Aaryan had a fan moment with was Akshay Kumar. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has never shied away from praising Akshay Kumar for making it so big in Bollywood, irrespective of being an outsider. The actor was thrilled to meet Akshay Kumar for the first time and made sure to tell how he sees him as an inspiration in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone

Kartik Aaryan is a massive Deepika Padukone fan, and the actor has expressed the same on various occasions. To his surprise, Deepika Padukone was really impressed with his dance performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh's track Dheeme Dheeme. In fact, the actors share a great friendship now and were last seen dancing together on Dheeme Dheeme at the Mumbai Airport.

