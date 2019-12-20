Kartik Aaryan Dances Atop A Car And Thanks Fans For All The Love And Support

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film was helmed by Mudassar Aziz and was jointly produced by BR studio and T-Series. Pati Patni Aur Woh is reportedly performing well at the box office. Kartik Aaryan has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike for his splendid performance as Chintu Tyagi in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan does not fail to entertain his fans with his social media posts. From sharing pictures with family and friends to promoting his films. Kartik Aaryan is very active on social media and keeps his followers updated about himself. After receiving tremendous love by his fans for his latest release, Kartik Aaryan thanked his fans in a unique way. To celebrate the success of his film, Kartik Aaryan stood on the top his car and danced on the movie's hit number Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. He was also seen clicking a selfie with his fans.

What is next in store for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be next in Collin D’Cunha’s directorial Dostana 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. Dostana 2 will also star Janhvi Kapoor in a primary role.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will star Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles. The film is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in significant roles.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s project. The movie is titled Aaj Kal and will also feature Sara Ali Khan in a primary role. All three movies will hit the silver screens next year.

