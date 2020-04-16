Kartik Aaryan Thinks His Beard Is 'too Sexy' To Get Shaved; See Pic Inside

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been sporting a full beard look these days and he revealed the look to his fans a couple of days after the lockdown happened. Recently he had posted a throwback picture of himself where he asked his fans if he should get rid of his beard and go back to sporting a stubble. The actor had mentioned in his throwback post that 'he wants to look sexy again' as he wrote in his caption, "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun?"

Throwback picture of Kartik Aaryan in a stubble

The post received tons of responses and though fans and his co-stars seemed divided in opinion, the majority voted for a trimmed beard look on him. After having a quirky interaction with fans on the previous post, he took to his Instagram earlier today and posted a picture of himself in a full-grown beard and wrote in the post that how can he shave his beard as that look also suits him well.

Kartik Aaryan reveals in his latest post that he does not want to shave his beard

The actor generally keeps his beard trimmed or is clean shaved whenever he has appeared on camera, but amid lockdown, the actor has been letting his beard grow out fully. He revealed the look to his fans after a couple of days of lockdown and his new look was welcomed by his fans on social media and there has been no going back since then.

