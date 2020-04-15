Kartik Aaryan Wants To Look 'sexy' Again By Shaving Off His Beard; See Pic

From recreating his iconic Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue by giving it a hilarious Coronavirus twist to raising awareness about the deadly virus through the viral 'Koki Poochega' series, Kartik Aaryan is keeping fans entertained amid lockdown. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor expressed his desire of wanting to become 'sexy again' and has an interesting question for his fans.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Pictures With Other Bollywood Actors Show That He Loves Socialising

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus Show Lauded By Ekta Kapoor, Says 'glad You Are Not A Producer'

Kartik Aaryan wants to look 'sexy' again

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines lately after the Love Aaj Kal actor started a fun 'Koki Poochega' series on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has been rocking a new avatar these days amid the COVID-19 lockdown, looking nothing less than charming with his beard game on. However, Aaryan recently shared a selfie of himself on Instagram and expressed that he wants to look sexy again by asking his fans about their suggestions on shaving his beard off.

Aaryan captioned the image writing, "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai

Daadhi nikaal dun? (Want to look sexy again. Should I shave my beard off)"

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Releases Episode Two Of 'Koki Poochega', Featuring Dr Meemansa Buch

Check out both the episodes of Kartik Aaryan's 'Koki Poochega' series below:

On the career front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The film received mixed reactions from the audience and did not do exceptionally well at the box office either. However, Aaryan will next be seen reprising Akshay Kumar's role from the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa in its sequel titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares Important Message About Risk Of Self-medication For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.