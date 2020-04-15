'Sangeet Setu' Breaks Viewership Records, Brings Back Memories Of DD's Golden Days

The ‘Bridge of Music’ also known as Sangeet Setu has brought back the memories of DD’s golden days when everybody used to sit glued to their television screens watching the shows and serials that were telecast on the channel. After the re-telecast of Ramayana and Mahabharata, recently, Sangeet Setu, a charity show brought the country together amid COVID-19 pandemic and broke viewership records across all platforms from Doordarshan to online music sites. A total of 63 crore imprints on social media were recorded which was a sum total of 25 crore online viewers and 23 crore citizens who streamed it.

The show was aired for three days from April 10th to April 12th where over 18 singers volunteered for the three-day-long series of a virtual concert. The show was host Akshay Kumar and all the credible singers performed for the concert from their respective homes. PM Modi had even tweeted about the show and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had bestowed her best wishes.

Here's the first day of #SangeetSetu.



Seeing such wonderful performances will make you happy. Do watch it tomorrow and the day after if you can. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

The concert comprised performances of Asha Bhosle, S.P. Balasubramaniam, Yesudas, senior playback artistes like Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan, ghazal and bhajan maestros like Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Hariharan, Pankaj Udhas, and new-age singers like Salim Merchant, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Shaan. They all performed with the best of their songs. Interestingly, Sonu Nigam was performing from Dubai and Yesudas was performing from the US.

Sangeet Setu has aired on over 300 media channels and on around 40 OTT platforms. The Ministry of Culture recognised Sangeet Setu as national property and are interested in extending the show further. It has also been brought to light that the number of people who watched the show is higher than the number of people watching an India-Pakistan cricket match.

