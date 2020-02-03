CONFIRMED:Kartik Aaryan Teams Up With 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut For His First Action Film

Kartik Aaryan who has an interesting line-up of films has reportedly signed his next film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. As of now, everything is in the initial stage and the female lead is to be finalized for the same soon. Om Raut's last directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to be a blockbuster and even after 20 days, the film is doing amazingly well at the ticketing counters. The Ajay Devgn starrer on Day 24, crossed Rs 250 crores at the Box Office.

The millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following that adores him for his boy-next-door charm and is mighty impressed with his acting skills. Kartik rose to fame with his monologuing skills in his debut film Pyaar ka Punchnama and is well on his way to establish himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor is all geared up for his next flick Love Aaj Kal, where he would be starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to release on February 14, 2020.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy thriller titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the remake of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This year, fans of the actor will reportedly get to see him in three different movies which include Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. Aaryan has also signed Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, which will release next year.

