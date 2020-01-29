The Debate
Sara Ali Khan To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Actors' Quirkiest Captions

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Shahid Kapoor, among other Bollywood actors, amuse their fans with quirky captions. Here are the best Instagram captions

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actors are quite active on social media and they are a pro at keeping their fans engaged. Besides sharing the latest updates about their films, they post regular pictures that are relatable to their fans. Most celebrities write interesting captions that fans love. Therefore, we have listed down some of the quirkiest captions written by Bollywood celebrities. 

Here are the most off-beat captions by Bollywood actors 

1. Sara Ali Khan creates her RAP

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

2. Khan writes a poem for her dearest mom 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

3. Kartik Aaryan talks about black coffee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

4. Santa fulfills Kartik Aaryan’s wish 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

5. Shahid Kapoor confused his fans 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's Childhood Pictures With Papa Saif Ali Khan Are Nothing But Priceless

6. The Jersey actor’s caption is so relatable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 

7. When Alaya F has to choose from many good pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

8. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has highlighted her collar bone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read: Alaya F Has Quirky Tinder Bios For Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

9. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor kick-started his new year like this

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

10. Ananya Panday wishes for a doughnut 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Lifts Up Sara Ali Khan In Front Of Paparazzi, Fans Call It 'SARTIK Day'

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Will Stun You, Fans Call The Transformation Unbelievable

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
