Kartik Aaryan Turns Poser With His Team Post 'great Shoot'; Says He 'missed' Them

Kartik Aaryan recently treated fans with a behind the scenes picture from a shoot. Aaryan has not only posted a picture of himself but also included the team that worked with him on the shoot. The picture sees the actor sporting the long hair dishevelled look that he will be seen in for his upcoming movie Dhamaka. He is seen wearing a white and red-rimmed sweater over a blue and white striped shirt. He also donned a dark blue tie with his trademark broad smile.

The first picture, in a series of three pictures, is a selfie taken by one of his team members. There are six others apart from Kartik Aaryan, all of whom work with him and who he called his “team”. He called them “posers” in the caption as they are all looking right into the camera.

Kartik Aaryan’s photos with team whom he “missed"

The second picture looks like a band promo image with all the 7 lounging in different poses. Some are seated while the others are standing, some are looking into the camera. The background of the picture is a frame style window that showcases clear blue skies and greenery.

The final image of the post is a grainy low-quality picture clicked on what seems like a phone camera in low-light. The image is a typical image of a group of friends trying to click a picture in the waning light. All the seven are seen seated outdoors smiling into the camera. Kartik Aaryan has got rid of his sweater in this picture and has donned sunglasses for the outdoors instead.

Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a whopping 19.9 million followers on Instagram, always maintains an open and transparent relationship with his followers. He keeps them included in most aspects of his work life. The actor’s profile is much like a peek into his life and he often posts the first looks of any of his projects on his page for his fans to see and have access to.



