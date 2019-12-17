Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Andheri Riding His Bike | Take A Look At His Pictures Here

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Fans are loving the movie and it has been a hit at the box office. It is competing with movies like Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and running ahead of them in terms of box office collections. In the movie, Kartik was seen as Chintu Tyagi who is married to Bhumi Pednekar but also tries to have an affair with Ananya Panday. Since its release on December 6, 2019 fans have taken to the internet to appreciate Kartik Aaryan and his co-stars. After the release of the movie, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Andheri riding his bike. Here are a few pictures, take a look.

Kartik Aaryan's photos from his recent bike ride

Kartik Aaryan’s grand entry on his bike

In this image, we can see Kartik Aaryan entering the building on his Royal Enfield Classic 350. The colour of the bike he is riding is Gunmetal grey. The bike is modified and has a racing stripe on the front mudguard. The headlight and the indicators of the bike are covered with a heavy grill, which protects the lights.

In this image, we can see Kartik Aaryan parking his bike. The bike costs around ₹1.56 Lakhs ex-showroom in Mumbai and is one of the bestselling products of Royal Enfield. The bike is powered by a 346 CC engine which makes a torque of 28Nm. The bike has the same retro look unique to Royal Enfield, which makes the brand so distinct from its competitors.

Kartik Aaryan’s riding outfit

Kartik Aaryan was seen in a full black outfit. In the image, we can see hie is wearing a black t-shirt and torn black denim pants. He is also wearing black leather canvas shoes and a leather jacket. To complete the look, he is seen wearing black wayfarer glasses.

