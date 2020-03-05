Kartik Aaryan Promises Katrina Her Fav 'home-cooked Food' From His Hometown In MP

Actor Kartik Aaryan hails from the city of Indore and seems elated about the fact that IIFA 2020 is being held at his home town in Madhya Pradesh. The actor recently attended the IIFA press conference where he got candid and revealed interesting details about his city. He had even posted on social media welcoming his fellow stars from the industry as they would be arriving MP for the event. Apart from that, Kartik promised Katrina Kaif home-cooked food made by his mother when she visits the city. Read on to know why he made that promise.

Kartik Aaryan Promises Katrina Kaif a special gift

According to media reports, Katrina Kaif was reportedly heard saying that she loves the food and delicacies from Indore and would make time to enjoy the food from the city. Upon hearing this, Kartik Aaryan was elated and quickly made a promise to Katrina Kaif. He said in the press conference that he would get home-cooked food made by his mother, especially for Katrina Kaif since she loves the delicacies of Indore. The two were then spotted getting clicked together. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in a Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. The movie's trailer launched recently and has been receiving applaud for its power-packed action scenes. Kartik Aaryan also has films lined up his way including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2.

