Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama': Reasons To Watch The Much-Loved Comedy Film

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his debut in the year 2011. His successful movies include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many more. One of Aaryan’s amazing and hit films happens to be the flick, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The rom-com film revolves around the lives of three roommates, who experience a drastic change in their respective lives after falling for someone. Listed below are top reasons to watch Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik Aaryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Reasons to watch the movie

The boys' camaraderie

Kartik Aaryan as Rajat Mridul aka Rajjo, Raayo as Vikrant Chaudhary and Divyendu as Nishant Agarwal aka Liquid won many hearts with their performance in this hit film. These three characters were shown as working bachelors who live together in a flat, and they fall in love with three different girls who make their lives miserable. Kartik portrayed the role of sweet and innocent Rajjo. The trio’s friendship was loved by many, with some critics labelling the movie as having "a laid-back, buddy vibe".

A take on modern relationships

The three friends' love stories explore different angles and aspects of relationships and attraction. While Rajat and Neha's relationship falls apart due to tussles between the two regarding Rajat's father, Vikrant breaks up with Rhea owing to her closeness to her ex. Nishant, on the other hand, is head over heels in love with his colleague Charu, who uses him financially as per her whims and fancies.

Dialogues

Moviegoers and Kartik’s fans can never forget the famous two-minute-long monologue said by the actor which described what a girl wants in a relationship. The dialogues of the film were the real heartbeat of the romantic-comedy flick. It was the dialogues that made everyone to watch the movie all over again. The movie is also filled with some fantastic punch lines, which make the film and the characters more memorable.

Music and Songs

Pyaar Ka Punchnama has some fantastic tracks and a piece of excellent background music. Especially the dog whinning sound that comes whenever Rajjo, Liquid or Chaudhary get influenced by the girls and finally end up doing what the girls want. The song sung by Mika Singh had become quite famous during the release of the film and is still fresh in everyone’s minds.

