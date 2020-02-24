Kartik Aaryan Fans Are Queuing Up He Goes "Buy 1 Get 3"; Pic Inside

Kartik Aaryan is one of the prominent celebrities of Bollywood who has been featured in the latest calendar photoshoot of ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Recently, Aaryan posted a photo on his official social media handle, and it is clicked by Ratnani. Read on to know more about Kartik Aaryan's photo here:

Kartik Aaryan shares an amazing trio photo

On February 24, 2020, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo of himself from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot. In the photo, fans can see three versions of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, Raghu, Veer, and Aaryan himself. The caption on the photo read, "Buy 1 Get 3 !!" Here is the official photo.

In the photo, one version of Aaryan is seen in a retro style, wearing an orange half sleeves shirt, and a pair of grey trousers. Another version of Aaryan is seen donning a black jacket over a shirt, and a pair of black pants. The main version of Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a classic three-piece suit.

Fans of the actor are loving this Instapost, as they are seen flooding the comment section with praise for the actor. A fan commented on the photo saying that it is nothing but pure perfection at its peak. He also called Aaryan as Mr Heartthrob. Another Instagram uses said that Kartik Aaryan is perfect. The post has garnered over two lakh likes by the fans within 40 minutes of its upload.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is busy filming for 2020 comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a spiritual sequel of the original Bhool Bhulaiya, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The upcoming film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will feature Kiara Advani and Tabu, along with Aaryan. Fans are highly anticipating the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

