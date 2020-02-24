The Debate
Kirk Douglas Leaves Most Of His $80 Million Fortune To Charity; Son Michael Is Proud

Hollywood News

Kirk Douglas is helping the world even in death, as he donated most of his $80 million dollar fortune to charity. Read on to know more about what his son said.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
kirk douglas

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas recently passed away at the age of 103. During his lifetime, the actor had amassed a humongous fortune from an acting career that spanned over seven decades. According to the reports, Kirk Douglas' net worth was over USD 80 million, and the actor decided that it will all go to charity. Read on to know more about it here: 

Even after death, Kirk Douglas aspires to help the world 

Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103, on February 5, 2020. He left a huge fortune behind and most of it will go to charity. Reports state that the USD 80 million fortune will go to Douglas Foundation, and by extension, to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Centre, and a scholarship for underprivileged students.



According to a leading news portal, the remaining sum may go to his family, which includes his wife and three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael. Michael Douglas, who is also an actor, most famous for films that include Basic Instinct, and Fatal Attraction, made a statement on his father's passing.

In his statement, he said that to the world, Kirk Douglas was a legend and an actor from the Golden age of Hollywood. "He lived well into his golden years and was a humanitarian committed to justice. He stood for what he believed in and has set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he added.



Michael Douglas then went on to say that for him and his brothers, he was simply ‘Dad’; to his wife Catherine, he was a wonderful father-in-law; to his grandchildren and great-grandchild he was their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, he was a wonderful husband.



Kirk Douglas lived a good life and has left behind a great legacy in films that will endure for generations to come. His actions towards the betterment of the world, and for peace, has made him immortal in history. Michael Douglas ended his comment by saying what he said to his father on his last birthday. He said, “Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."


 

 

 

 

Published:
