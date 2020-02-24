Dhanush's Announcement For New Movie 'Karnan' Has An Interesting Rajinikanth Connection

Venkatesh Prabhu, more commonly known by his stage name Dhanush, is making the headlines as the actor is working on two projects simultaneously. Taking to his official social media handles the actor posted the first look of his film Jagame Thandhiram, and also posted a photo from his Karnan. Both of the films may release in 2020. Read on to know more about the actor’s social media posts and the hidden Rajinikanth connection.

READ | Marvel India Gives Bollywood Twist To 'Black Widow' Poster, And Fans Aren't Impressed



READ | Justin Bieber And Ellen DeGeneres' Most Memorable Moments Together

Dhanush shares a photo from Karnan with a Rajinikanth reference

On February 24, 2020, Dhanush took to his official social media handles to post a photo from his upcoming film Karnan. The caption of the post revealed that the Maari actor has just wrapped the second schedule of his upcoming film Karnan. It also stated that 90 per cent of the film’s shoot is complete. The photo post featured Dhanush wearing a t-shirt with a Thalapathi reference.

On his t-shirt, fans can see the title design of Rajinikanth’s film Thalapathi. In the photo, he is seen standing next to a horse. Here is the post by Dhanush.

READ | Kirk Douglas Leaves Most Of His $80 Million Fortune To Charity; Son Michael Is Proud



That’s a wrap for karnan second schedule. 90 percent of the shoot completed. pic.twitter.com/BDIXQVgq8e — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2020

For the unversed, Karnan will be D41, as in Dhanush’s 41st film. It will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Theni Ishwar will be seen as the cinematographer for Karnan, whereas Santhosh Narayanan will be seen composing the music. Nothing much has been revealed about the film yet. Fans of the actor are highly excited for the release of the film.

READ | 'Mr India', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Bhoot: Part One' & Other Top News Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.