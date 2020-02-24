Marvel India Gives Bollywood Twist To 'Black Widow' Poster, And Fans Aren't Impressed

Marvel movies are highly anticipated in India, just like the rest of the world. Marvel India recently took to its official Twitter handle to promote Black Widow, the 24th MCU film. For this, the Marvel India posted a Black Widow poster, with their own unique spin to garner more and more attention from the Indian audience. However, fans have mix reactions for this latest Black Widow poster. Read on to know more about the poster and how fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reacting to it:

Marvel India’s quirky take on 'Black Widow' poster

On February 18, 2020, Marvel India took to its official Twitter handle and posted a Black Widow poster. Marvel India had their own quirky take on the poster. It had a line from a famous Hindi song, ‘Kisi ke haath na aayegi yeh ladki’, which is from a 1989 drama flick Chaalbaaz.

This one’s gonna stop at nothing to wipe the red in her ledger.#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/tdkb34SfHd — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) February 18, 2020

In the film, Sridevi is seen in a double role, and one of her characters is portrayed as a strong and independent woman, who is seen defining gender norms. Though Marvel India might have assumed it to be a clever way to acquire the attention of the Indian audience, not everyone is happy with this. Many fans think that the studio could have done better.

Indian fans react to Marvel India's take on the Black Widow poster

Fans are calling the Black Widow poster 'truly cringe-worthy'. Some fans have observed that these are the major reasons why Hindi-dubbed films are not performing well at the box-office. Here are some fan reactions:

This is why your hindi dubbed movie sucks...find some good and relevant translator. — Abhishek Sharma (@abhi00star) February 19, 2020

Cringe * 1000 — Shiningneptune (@egobetrippin) February 18, 2020

For the unversed, Black Widow will feature Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz in the lead roles. It is directed by Cate Shortland and is produced by the CEO of Marvel Studio Kevin Feige. The filming of Black Widow has taken place in several exotic locations, which include Norway, Budapest, Morocco, and others. Fans are highly excited for the release of the film in the theatres. Black Widow is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

