Jennifer Lopez wish for her 'beautiful coconuts' on twins' 12th birthday is too adorable

At 50, Jennifer Lopez is termed one of the most desirable women in the world. The pop sensation often wins praises for her fitness and fashion appearances. The Waiting for Tonight artist keeps making headlines for her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

READ: Jennifer Lopez Inspires Body Positivity With 'JLoChallenge' On Social Media

However, her relationship with her kids is something that does not grab attention in the same way. But JLo brought the spotlight on them in the sweetest way by sharing one of her best posts on the twins’ birthday. As the Maximilian and Emme turned 12, Jennifer shared adorable pictures of the two.

Posting a snap where she is admiring the babies in a cradle, she wrote how they might have turned 12, but for her, they will always be her babies. She even gave an adorable name, calling them ‘beautiful coconuts.’

READ:Jennifer Lopez's Alluring Bikini Looks Which Set The Internet On Fire; See

Here’s the post

On her Instagram stories, there were some heartwarming snaps of the trio, JLo kissing her child, admiring their tantrums or loving their laughs.

READ:Jennifer Lopez Endured Gruelling Routines To Prepare For Role In 'Hustlers'; See

While that was about them when they were babies, the singer regularly posts pictures of her kids in their new avatar. Emme had even recently joined her on stage during the SuperBowl performance.

Jennifer gave birth to her two kids on February 22, 2008 when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. The couple had parted ways in 2012. The singer got engaged to basketball player Alex Rodriguez in March 2019.

READ:Here's Jennifer Lopez's Fitness Routine That Is The Secret To Her Rocking Bod

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.