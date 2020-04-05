Kartik Aaryan's Adorable And Unmissable Moments With His Family, See Pics

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This film is a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan has certainly made himself to be one of the top-listed Bollywood actors in today's time with his incredible skills and talent. He has given several hit movies to the industry like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, and Luka Chuppi.
Apart from his acting skills, the actor he is also an avid social media user who keeps on posting and updating her social media handles. Kartik Aaryan shares a very special bond with her mother and keeps posting pictures with her and other family members. So, let’s have a look at these adorable Kartik Aaryan's photos with his family.
Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years ⏳❤️
Chota Cake Banane gaya ,
Bada Biscuit ban gaya 🤓
Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi 👩⚕️ ..
Pride of the family 😘
@dr.kiki_
My Sister has the best brother in the world 😁
She always says this...not me😂 @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक ❤
Meet the Women who Empower me !!
The Women who run my world 🌍
A very Happy Women’s Day to everyone 🙏🏻
Main tumhaari hamesha Raksha Karunga 🤪🤪👊🏻
Happy Rakshabandhan to the apple of our eyes ❤️🍎 @dr.kiki_
Happy Father’s Day Papa ❤️🤗
Thanks for always being there even when u had no clue🙈 Throwback to my initial red carpet days when he was my stylist 🤓🤗
#Favbaapbetavideo
Guddu ka Sunday ❤️
I may cheat in uno but u no u r my uno🥇
Happy Mothers day Mummy ji ❤️
Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...❤️🥺
Happy birthday to the most possessive girl in my life 😍
HBD Mummy ❤️❤️
