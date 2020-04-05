Kartik Aaryan's Adorable And Unmissable Moments With His Family, See Pics

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This film is a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan has certainly made himself to be one of the top-listed Bollywood actors in today's time with his incredible skills and talent. He has given several hit movies to the industry like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, and Luka Chuppi.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Mom's Shocking Reaction To The Actor's First Onscreen Kiss

Apart from his acting skills, the actor he is also an avid social media user who keeps on posting and updating her social media handles. Kartik Aaryan shares a very special bond with her mother and keeps posting pictures with her and other family members. So, let’s have a look at these adorable Kartik Aaryan's photos with his family.

Kartik Aaryan’s family pictures that are truly unmissable-

Kartik Aaryan's photos with her sister

This is a picture of Kartik Aaryan with his sister, which he posted recently while celebrating her birthday at home by cooking a special cake for her during the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years ⏳❤️

Chota Cake Banane gaya ,

Bada Biscuit ban gaya 🤓

Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi 👩‍⚕️ ..

Pride of the family 😘

@dr.kiki_

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

This picture is of their Bhai Dooj celebration

My Sister has the best brother in the world 😁

She always says this...not me😂 @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक ❤

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

This picture was posted by Kartik Aaryan on Women's Day, where all the women of her family are in the frame. He captioned it as-

Meet the Women who Empower me !!

The Women who run my world 🌍

A very Happy Women’s Day to everyone 🙏🏻

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

In this picture, Kartik and Kiki look really cute together. Kartik Aaryan posted this picture of Raksha Bandhan Day, where he said,

Main tumhaari hamesha Raksha Karunga 🤪🤪👊🏻

Happy Rakshabandhan to the apple of our eyes ❤️🍎 @dr.kiki_

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Mom Makes Him Wear The Arm-sling Is Like Every Desi Mom Ever; Watch

Kartik Aaryan's photos with his father

Adorable video of Kartik Aaryan with his Father on the day of his first red carpet. Just have a look at the post that he posted on the Father's Day and captioned it saying,

Happy Father’s Day Papa ❤️🤗

Thanks for always being there even when u had no clue🙈 Throwback to my initial red carpet days when he was my stylist 🤓🤗

#Favbaapbetavideo

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan's photos & videos with his adorable Mother-

Kartik Aaryan very cutely sleeping in his mother's lap, and captioned that,

Guddu ka Sunday ❤️

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan's a very cute picture with mom while playing UNO with her, and captioned it saying,

I may cheat in uno but u no u r my uno🥇

Happy Mothers day Mummy ji ❤️

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Diet Routine That He Follows To Maintain A Fit Body; Read Here

Birthday surprise for Kartik Aaryan by his parents, such an adorable picture,

Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...❤️🥺

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

One of the cutest moment of Kartik Aaryan with his mother where she is kissing him and he captioned it very beautifully saying,

Happy birthday to the most possessive girl in my life 😍

HBD Mummy ❤️❤️

Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Casual Outfits That Can Be A Perfect Fit For One's Summer Wardrobe; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.