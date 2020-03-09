Kartik Aaryan's Casual Outfits That Can Be A Perfect Fit For One's Summer Wardrobe; See

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor has certainly emerged as one of the top-listed Bollywood stars with his amazing skills and talent. He has developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, and Luka Chuppi.

Apart from his acting skills, the actor is well-known to take men’s styling ahead with his bold and unique fashion choices. Here are some of Kartik Aaryan’s casual outfits for summers.

Styling basics

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual as he wore a black graphic t-shirt for a photoshoot. The actor paired it up with dye-wash carbon black denim. His hair and beard were well-groomed giving his whole look a sleek essence to it.

Keep it formal yet creative

Kartik Aaryan donned a semi-formal outfit for an event. The actor wore a dark green printed shirt with black denim. He layered his outfit with a black jacket. To complete his look, he wore black suede boots.

Shirt on the rescue!

What's better than opting for a shirt and denim for summers? Kartik Aaryan gave major summer dressing vibes when he wore a navy blue shirt paired with royal blue formal pants. The actor completed his look with black moccasins.

Joggers and Tees are essentials

The Love Aaj Kal actor wore a laid back outfit for a casual day out. The actor wore a blue full-sleeves and a round-neck t-shirt. He paired it with grey joggers. He completed the look with grey flip-flops.

A casual bling party outfit

He donned a party look when he wore a white round neck tee and paired it with a multi-coloured bomber jacket. His look was complemented with well-groomed hair and a light beard look.

