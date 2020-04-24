Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Gesture For A Fan Wins Over Netizens

Kartik Aaryan has lately been busy spreading smiles amongst his fans as people are confined to their homes due to the ongoing lockdown. One of his fans requested him to wish his wife as it is their first wedding anniversary. Kartik Aaryan decided to wish his fan while also encouraging them to stay at home and follow rules.

Kartik Aaryan’s adorable gesture

Kartik Aaryan recently made his followers go "aww" when he decided to accept a request that came from one of his fans. One of the Twitter users decided to tweet to Kartik Aaryan about his not-so-interesting first wedding anniversary. He wrote that his wife is upset that nothing can be done about the special day. He also explained that all their plans have gone in vain due to the lockdown imposed due to COVID 19. Towards the end, he mentioned that his wife is a huge fan of the actor and a reply from him would make her day special. Kartik Aaryan decided to tweet back to the couple celebrating their anniversary. He wished them on the occasion and sent them love. Kartik Aaryan has also tried to encourage his fans to stay at home and follow the rules. Have a look at the tweet and the reply to it here.

Happy Marriage Anniversary ❤️ Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do ❤️ https://t.co/5j14kPQbq1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 23, 2020

Read Sona Mohapatra Asks 'MCP Ego Flared Up?' & Blames Kartik Aaryan For Bad Press Against Her

Also read Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Were Part Of Short Films

Kartik Aaryan’s fun with sister

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a fun TikTok video that he made with his sister Kritika Tiwari. The siblings can be seen explaining the typical brother-sister bond in the best way possible. His sister can be seen hitting him after tricking him to look elsewhere. Have a look at the fun video from Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

Read When Kartik Aaryan Collaborated With Director Luv Ranjan; See List

Also read Kartik Aaryan's Fan Promises To Change Hairstyle If He Replies, Here's What The Actor Said

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.