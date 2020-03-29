The Debate
Kartik Aaryan's Best Looks In Suits That You Should Not Miss

Bollywood News

Actor Kartik Aaryan is widely noted for his unique, quirky style. He is also very active on social media. Here are his best looks in suits you must check out.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aryan is soon turning into one of Bollywood's biggest stars. He is considered by many to be one of the more popular contemporary actors in Bollywood right now. He is also noted for his quirky fashion sense and is often seen in unique outfits. Here are his best looks in suits:

Also Read: Sunny Singh Has Always Laughed At Kartik Aaryan's Airport Pics; Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan's photos in suits

In a straight simple offwhite coloured suit and a white coloured shirt, Kartik is gazing keenly, giving an intense look. He has also captioned his image stating, ''Don’t look into my eyes They may say what I’m trying to hide''.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

He looks quite different here in messy hair. The colour, the style everything is just perfect. This is considered to be one of his most stunning looks by his fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Turns Into A Little Girl In A Throwback Picture With Mother Mala; See Pics

To be the host of the #Star Screen Awards 2019, the star was all set and suited up to host the show on December 9, 2019, in Mumbai. He wore a clean white shirt and a black suit with shiny black formal shoes. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

The latest three-piece suit that Kartik is wearing on the Filmfare HotStepper of the Year Award looks classy and stylish.

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan As Veer & Zoe Promise A Whirlwind Romance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

The new golden boy of Bollywood looked stunning in a grey jacket. This gives him a more edgy look. Check the image here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

This look is so effortless that we bet it can be worn to a party or even while spending a day with friends. Everything about this look feels classy. From the bow tie to his buttonless jacket and the slim fit trousers to those shiny black shoes, Kartik cuts a dashing figure for any red carpet event.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Warns To NOT Look Into His Eyes, Bhumi Pednekar Calls It 'intense'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
