Kartik Aaryan Praises Cop Who Sang 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', Calls Him 'Rockstar Policeman'

Kartik Aaryan has aptly used social media amid lockdown to stay connected with his fan army. Be it asking questions through his digital series ‘Koki Poochega’ or pursuing talents like playing guitar, the actor knows how to keep his fans entertained. Taking to Instagram, he has now shared a video of a cop singing a rendition of one of his songs.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

The actor is all praise for the cop who sang, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ from his comedy flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Originally the song was crooned by Arijit Singh and the music was composed by Rakesh Kumaar. Dressed in his uniform, the cop can be seen standing in front of a mic, as he sings the lyrics of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ in his melodious voice. Calling him a rock star cop, Kartik Aaryan expressed that the cop’s voice has stolen his heart.

As soon as the video was uploaded by Kartik, his fans flooded his post appreciating the policeman. While some saluted the policeman for his amazing voice, others went on to call him a ‘superstar’. Here’s how netizens are reacting to the video:

This is not the first time when the Delhi cop has impressed netizens and Bollywood celebs. Previously, his rendition of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Teri Mitti’ took social media by storm. While sharing the video on Twitter, he said that Teri Mitti isn’t just a song for him it is a feeling. He added that the video made him viral and he was highly appreciated by netizens. But he was yet waiting for Akshay Kumar’s response. Check out his tweet here:

Teri mitti -it's not just a song for me it's a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir's response ðŸ˜Š #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/J4GGX6MCI1 — Teri Mitti Rajat Rathor (@RajatRathor_RJ) June 22, 2020

After a day, taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a response on the song saying that Teri Mitti has always given him goosebumps no matter how many times he wishes to hear it. Praising the cop, Akshay said he crooned the song beautifully. It was a fun experience for Akshay to listen to his version of the song. Along with it, Akshay also appreciated the service of the policeman and thanked him for his contribution towards society. Have a look at Akshay’s tweet here:

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥ï¸ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

