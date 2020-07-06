Kartik Aaryan Drops Witty Reply When Asked To Step Out, Asks 'Pehchanoge Kaise?'

Recently, photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and requested him to step out of the house in the caption. As the request caught the attention of Kartik Aaryan, he dropped a witty response. Before checking out what Kartik Aaryan has to say about the request, check out the selfie shared on the feed of the paparazzi below:

Replying to the request with a pinch of humour Kartik Aaryan's reply read, "Even if I step out, will be in a PPE Pehchanoge kaise?? (How will you recognise me)". His reply gained more than 1K likes and is still counting. Many of his fans also reacted to his response with laughing emoticons.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan has always cheerfully posed for the paparazzi. A few months back, he tried to mimic them in a hilarious manner. At an award function, Kartik went and sat amidst the photographers, grabbed their camera and pretended to click a celebrity, instructing where to look. Scroll down to watch his fun banter with the paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan has been quarantining with his family in Mumbai. The Luka Chuppi actor has been spreading awareness about coronavirus through his engaging social media posts. He also started a web talk show called Koki Poochega during the lockdown, in which he took interviews with the corona warriors.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

On the work front, Kartik Aryan was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film opened with a mixed response and was later stated as a BO debacle.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kartik has multiple projects lined up, including a few sequels. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second installment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhoolaiyaa. Aaryan will also star in the second installment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Meanwhile, it is reported that he will be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi.

