When Kartik Aaryan Memes Ruled The Internet; From 'Love Aaj Kal 2' To 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan films have always been the talk of the town. Along with praises, netizens have also flooded the internet with hilarious memes on him. Read on

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his back-to-back blockbuster films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu and Luka Chuppi, is one of the finest young actors that Bollywood has currently. Also, the actor's latest flick, Love Aajkal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan hit the theatres today, February 14. The film's trailer has sparked off tons of memes and is ruling the internet. However, this is not the first time memes on Kartik Aaryan's movies have taken over the internet. Take a look at times when Kartik Aaryan brought in a meme fest on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Mother A Swanky Convertible Mini Cooper; Shells Out The Big Bucks

Love Aajkal 2 trailer memes

 

 

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Stared At The 'Love Aaj Kal' Poster In Awe For Three Hours Straight

Pati Patni Aur Woh memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryanpose) on

 

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Create A Laugh Riot At 'Bigg Boss' House, Watch

Memes from other Kartik Aaryan movies 

Simply after Kartik's stellar performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama garnered attention, memes from across the nation started pouring in. Be it his dialogues or songs, various hilarious memes on the film flooded the internet. Take a look at some popular Kartik Aaryan memes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Unlimited.memes (@unlimited.memes7) on

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NoBullShitClub (@callingoutbsclub) on

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal 2: Hilarious Memes Flood Internet Featuring Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

