When Kartik Aaryan Memes Ruled The Internet; From 'Love Aaj Kal 2' To 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his back-to-back blockbuster films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu and Luka Chuppi, is one of the finest young actors that Bollywood has currently. Also, the actor's latest flick, Love Aajkal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan hit the theatres today, February 14. The film's trailer has sparked off tons of memes and is ruling the internet. However, this is not the first time memes on Kartik Aaryan's movies have taken over the internet. Take a look at times when Kartik Aaryan brought in a meme fest on social media.

Love Aajkal 2 trailer memes

Pati Patni Aur Woh memes

Memes from other Kartik Aaryan movies

Simply after Kartik's stellar performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama garnered attention, memes from across the nation started pouring in. Be it his dialogues or songs, various hilarious memes on the film flooded the internet. Take a look at some popular Kartik Aaryan memes.

