Marilyn Manson Dropped From 'American Gods' Post Abuse Allegations By Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson will be removed from Starz's American Gods and Shudder's Creepshow after Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have accused the musician of abuse. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied the allegations. The axing comes after Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of “horrifically” abusing and “grooming” her when the actress was still a teenager. Yesterday, Wood shared an Instagram post detailing her allegations of abuse against Manson.

Evan Rachel Wood claims being abused by Marilyn Manson

As reported by AP News, musician Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship. Wood, who stars on HBO’s Westworld, had spoken frequently in recent years about being abused in a relationship but did not name the person until she posted about it on Monday on Instagram. Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement to Deadline that after the “disturbing allegations,” it will “cease to further promote his current album” and has “also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.” Manson has come forward and denied the allegations in an Instagram post.

An upcoming episode of Starz' American Gods originally featuring Manson will not air until his performance is removed. The episode is currently in the process of being edited. Manson had a recurring role in the drama's third season and appeared in two episodes, including episode 4 The Unseen, which aired Sunday. His arc will end in episode 7 and he will not reappear in the series, according to Entertainment Online. Additionally, AMC's Shudder has pulled Manson's episode of the horror anthology series Creepshow, according to Deadline. He appears in an upcoming episode of the show's second season and his segment will be replaced, the outlet reports.

Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. pic.twitter.com/trXVFd6KFO — American Gods US (@americangodsus) February 2, 2021

Evan Rachel Wood first spoke about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview but did not mention a specific name. In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states. The following year, she testified before California legislators on behalf of the Phoenix Act, legislation that altered the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence from three to five years. The same year, she once again opened up about the abuse in a Twitter post, using the #IAmNotOk hashtag in an attempt to raise awareness about domestic violence.

More about Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood

Wood began acting as a child, gaining fame and a Golden Globe nomination for playing a troubled adolescent in 2003′s Thirteen. For three seasons she has played Dolores Abernathy, a sentient android, on HBO’s Westworld and has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for the role. Manson, 52, became a household name in the mid-1990s with a series of hit rock albums and used a stage persona designed to shock and stoke controversy. Alongside Manson's work as the singer of the band Marilyn Manson, the musician has acted in numerous films including David Lynch’s Lost Highway, and the TV series Sons Of Anarchy and Salem – he most recently appeared in American Gods. He was also reportedly an inspiration for Johnny Depp’s performance as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and is the godfather to the actor’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

