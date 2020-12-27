Kartik Aaryan's doppelganger in 21-year-old Apurva Asrani? Netizens name 2 other actors

Has Kartik Aaryan found a doppelganger in Apurva Asrani? While the resemblance might not be much at the moment, the screenwriter-editor was flooded with comments about his younger version having resemblance to the actor. Apurva recently dropped his pictures as a 21-year-old to ask if there was any similarity in their looks.

Apurva Asrani on resemblance to Kartik Aaryan

Apurva Asrani posted his pictures as a 21-year-old, and wrote that his Instagram followers believed that he resembled Kartik Aaryan's current look. Tagging the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, he asked if he saw the similarity.

Why are my Instagram followers insisting that Kartik Aaryan looks like I did at age 21?

Do you see the similarity? 🤔@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/uFgaA1lB9R — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) December 26, 2020

While Kartik was yet to respond on the post, netizens had interesting responses. While opinions over the similarity remained divided, many of them felt that he instead resembled Aftab Shivdasani more. Some of them also stated that he resembled Shahid Kapoor from his younger days.

U look like Aftab but the similarities with @TheAaryanKartik is the naughtiness in smile 🙈 — Hastha Mudra ✋ (@MMonteiro16) December 26, 2020

You look exactly like Aftab. — ankita (@ankitapati22) December 26, 2020

More like Aftab Shivdasani — whiskeylovin’pundit (@theteefactory) December 26, 2020

Aftab, yes. Kartik, no way. — Akash (@akispeaks) December 26, 2020

A bit like @shahidkapoor. 🤷 — Shraddha Poojari (@shraddhapoojari) December 26, 2020

Atleast the first pic reminds me of Shahid's character from Chup Chup Ke. Your eyes and smile are quite similiar to his. — Shraddha Poojari (@shraddhapoojari) December 26, 2020

Apurva Asrani on work front

Meanwhile, on the professiona front, Apurva Asrani recently wrote the second season of the series Criminal Justice. The series featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, among others, released on December 24. The series has been winning rave reviews from the celebrities of the film industry.

The screenwritor-editor, known for work in films like Satya, Shahid, Aligarh and Made in Heaven, had got overwhelmed with the responses, and termed it the best, in terms of both critical and commercial, since Satya.

