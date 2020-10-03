'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update October 3: Aman's Doppelganger Revealed

In the previous episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update, everyone tried to protect Armaan from the black crown that descended on earth. However, they were happy as Baby Rooh returned back. In Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, everyone is shocked to see Aman’s doppelganger in the house. Who is this person? Is he here to harm Armaan? Read on to know.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Oct 3 episode

In Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, Roshni and Aman get ready to go out. Just when they were about to leave they notice that one of the children was missing. Roshni sees that Baby Rooh is missing and gets worried. Everyone looks around for baby Rooh. Just then, they notice someone in the kitchen and head there. Everyone is shocked to see Aman’s doppelganger standing right in front of them.

Also Read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 25: Baby Armaan Saved From Fish Jinn

He greets them as Abbu and Ammi and reveals that he is Baby Rooh. They wonder how Baby Rooh grew up so quickly. Tabeezi checks the jinn book to find out what happened to Baby Rooh. She informs everyone that Baby Rooh will become the evil black jinn in three days.

Sarah who is in the kitchen prepares tea for everyone. Just then her the cup falls and she cries in pain. Everyone rushes towards her. They ask Sarah what happened and she informs them that the cup fell on its own. Just then, Baby Rooh reveals that he threw the cup on Sarah. Roshni scolds him for doing so and tells him that he needs to respect her.

Also Read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 30: Jhumroo Reveals His True Colours

On the other hand, Tabeezi informs Roshni that to become the black jinn, Baby Rooh has to commit three sins. Tabeezi adds that he has to get angry, commit a big sin and kill someone. On hearing this Roshni decides it is best to keep Armaan away from him.

Aman gifts Baby Rooh a video game and tells him that it a surprise. But Baby Rooh insists on playing with Armaan. The family devise a plan to send Armaan away so that he is safe. Tabeezi informs everyone that her house is the safest and Rehaan and Shayari decide to take Armaan there.

Also Read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 1: Aman And Jhumroo's Fight

Meanwhile, Daadi decides to name Baby Rooh Ayan, since he is Ayana’s son. Roshni puts Ayana’s necklace in Ayan’s neck and prays that he remains calm. Just when Shayari and Rehaan were about to get in the car, Ayan notices something weird and goes out to see what’s happening. Roshni and Aman distract Ayan with another surprise gift and take him back in the house.

Image Credits: Vikram Singh Chauhan Instagram

Also read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update Oct 2: Everyone Tries To Protect Armaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.