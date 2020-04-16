Kartik Aaryan's Photos His Fans Can Take Selfie Cues From | Check Images

Kartik Aaryan began his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011. Since then, he has come a long way. Kartik is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities. He has was won numerous awards since his debut and has acted in many commercially successful movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more.

Apart from being an influential actor, Kartik Aaryan is an active social media user. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts through social media. His Instagram is proof of the actor's love for selfies, especially with close friends and family. Here is a compilation of Kartik Aaryan’s selfie look-book for fans to take cues from.

Kartik Aaryan's love for selfies

1. "Daadhi nikaal dun?" asked Kartik to his Instafam

2. His bearded look, featuring Kartik as "sasta bunny"

3. Flying back to Lucknow

4. Celebrating one year of Luka Chuppi

5. Mumma's boy is missing mom

6. Introducing his favourite co-star

7. First selfie of the year 2020

8. Playing hide and seek on the sets of a film

