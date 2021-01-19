Kartik Aaryan's Latest Instagram Post Gets Showered With Praises By Fans

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle got updated with a picture of himself in what appears to be a well made and fitted formal wear attire. The post below sees Kartik Aaryan posing in a way which would give an impression that he's contemplating over something of grave importance. One can see that his attire is made up of a white shirt and what looks like a blazer made out of very thick material. The picture, which has presumably been posted by Kartik Aaryan in order to promote an eyewear brand, can be found below as well as in the library of Kartik Aaryan's photos on Instagram.

The Post

Additionally, as one has come to expect from the fans of the actor, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram family left praises for him in the comments section of that post. One user, who is essentially running a fan account dedicated to the actor, asked if he has dedicated the post to somebody. Another user expressed that since the past three days, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has been responsible for delivering heart attacks. The comments can be found below and assertions similar to them can be found on a number of Kartik Aaryan's photos on Instagram.

The responses:

Latest and upcoming additions to the list of Kartik Aaryan's movies

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali’s classic, Love Aaj Kal. The feature that pitted Kartik Aaryan opposite Sara Ali Khan received mixed reviews. The film in question was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film has a bunch of other supporting actors such as Randeep Hooda, Simone Singh and the likes. As far as future projects are concerned, Aaryan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and the sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s 2008 film, Dostana as well. As of now, Kartik Aaryan is working on Ram Madhavani's Dhamaka, a film which will see him playing the enigmatic character of Arjun Pathak. A motion poster of the same was released by Aaryan himself on the day of his birthday. It can be found below.

